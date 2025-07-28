Smith (shoulder) struck out three and gave up no hits and three walks over 2.2 scoreless innings in his season debut for High-A Hudson Valley on Thursday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Smith was shelved coming out of spring training while he contended with a shoulder injury, but he was cleared to join Hudson Valley after completing a three-start rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Tampa. The Yankees are likely to monitor the 23-year-old right-hander's workload carefully for the rest of the season while he works his way back into form following the lengthy absence.