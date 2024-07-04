Rodon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings in a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Though he logged his fourth straight defeat, this was a bounce-back effort of sorts for Rodon after he surrendered 21 runs (20 earned) over 13.2 innings across his previous three starts. The veteran hurler did, however, continue to struggle with the long ball Wednesday, yielding multiple homers for the third straight outing. Rodon has given up seven home runs during that three-game stretch, and his 18 homers allowed on the campaign is tied for third-most in the majors.