Rodon (9-5) took the loss against Toronto on Thursday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five innings.

Rodon was shellshocked in the first frame, giving up five runs before recording an out. He gave up three more runs in the second, all of which came on George Springer's second three-run homer of the game. Rodon at least managed to hang on for five innings to avoid depleting the Yankees' bullpen, but the damage was more than enough to result in his third straight loss. Rodon has allowed 20 earned runs across 13.2 frames during the losing streak, catapulting his season ERA up from 2.92 to 4.42.