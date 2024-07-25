Schmidt (lat) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt reportedly responded well after tossing a bullpen session of about 20-to-25 pitches Tuesday, and he'll get back on the mound again this weekend, when he'll presumably increase the volume and the intensity of his throwing. According to Phillips, Schmidt said he plans on throwing one more bullpen session after Saturday's before the Yankees decide on his next steps, which could include facing hitters in live batting practice. Though Schmidt is trending in the right direction in his recovery from a right lat strain, the Yankees still aren't counting on him to return from the injured list until around late August.