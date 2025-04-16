The Yankees reinstated Schmidt (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals in New York.

Schmidt opened the season on the shelf while recovering from right shoulder fatigue, but he'll make his 2025 debut with the Yankees after recently wrapping up a two-start rehab assignment in the minors. In his final outing with Double-A Somerset last Thursday, Schmidt tossed four scoreless innings and 61 pitches, so he could have a light workload restriction in place Wednesday.