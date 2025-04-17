Schmidt didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Given that the right-hander missed the first couple of weeks of the regular season with shoulder fatigue, it was encouraging to see him be able to throw 73 pitches in just his first start for the Yankees this year. Salvador Perez drove a run in on a single in the first inning, and the Royals plated two more in the fifth. Just one of Schmidt's hits allowed went for extra bases, however, and he'll search for more length when he takes the hill in his next scheduled start in Cleveland early next week.