Schmidt (0-1) took the loss Monday at Cleveland, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out seven.
Despite inducing a respectable 13 whiffs in this 80-pitch outing, Schmidt struggled, coughing up four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles). Things went off the rails for the New York right-hander in the third inning, when Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo popped back-to-back homers to fuel a four-run, four-hit frame. After two starts, Schmidt now sports a 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. After shoulder fatigue delayed his season start, he will look to continue shaking off the rust in his next start against Toronto at home this weekend.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Throws 73 pitches in season debut•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Cleared for season debut Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Return imminent•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Solid work in rehearsal•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Final rehab start coming Thursday•