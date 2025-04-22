Schmidt (0-1) took the loss Monday at Cleveland, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

Despite inducing a respectable 13 whiffs in this 80-pitch outing, Schmidt struggled, coughing up four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles). Things went off the rails for the New York right-hander in the third inning, when Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo popped back-to-back homers to fuel a four-run, four-hit frame. After two starts, Schmidt now sports a 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. After shoulder fatigue delayed his season start, he will look to continue shaking off the rust in his next start against Toronto at home this weekend.