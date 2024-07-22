Poteet (tricep) advanced to throwing lightly from the mound Friday but has yet to be cleared for full bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.

Though he isn't moving quickly through his throwing program after being cleared to start playing catch just over two weeks ago, Poteet has thus far avoided any setbacks with his right tricep strain and will take a meaningful step forward whenever he's eventually cleared for full bullpen sessions. Poteet made four starts for the Yankees before landing on the 15-day injured list June 18, but he'll likely have to settle for a bullpen role once he's activated, if New York doesn't choose to option him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.