Camarena was called up by the Yankees on Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Camarena hasn't been particularly effective as a starter at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre this season, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP while striking out 56 across 63 innings. However, the Yankees are in need of bullpen depth to close out action prior to the All-Star break, and Camarena gives them an extra southpaw to utilize. If he makes an appearance, it will be his major-league debut.