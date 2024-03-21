LeMahieu (foot) did some light footwork exercises Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Kuty noted that LeMahieu was moving around "gingerly" and "definitely didn't push it." Any amount of activity is better than none, of course, after LeMahieu has been hobbling around the Yankees' spring training facility in recent days. The veteran infielder has expressed optimism that he can make it back from his right foot bone bruise in time for Opening Day, but it's definitely not a slam dunk.