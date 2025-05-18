LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

In his third game since recovering from calf and hip injuries to make his belated season debut, LeMahieu was able to poke a Griffin Canning fastball down the right-field line into the Yankee Stadium short porch for a third-inning homer, and his first long ball of the year. The 36-year-old infielder has three hits in eight at-bats since being activated, and he should see regular playing time at second base while Jazz Chisholm (oblique) remains sidelined.