LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

LeMahieu has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-20 (.400) in that span after batting just .150 over his previous 17 contests. The infielder's recent slump cratered his OPS to a low point of .645 on July 5, but he's up to a .232 batting average and .666 OPS with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples through 78 games overall.