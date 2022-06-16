German (shoulder) threw three innings of live batting practice Wednesday and has been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

German had to face hitters once more prior to returning to game action in the minors, and he'll now be able to begin a rehab assignment after getting through his throwing session without any issues. The right-hander will likely require several rehab starts before returning from the injured list, and the Yankees plan to build him up as a starter during his time with a minor-league affiliate.