German (shoulder) is scheduled to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone left the door open for German to be activated from the 60-day injured list this weekend if the big club needs an extra arm out of the bullpen for its three-game series with the Red Sox, but for the time being, the 29-year-old right-hander is on track to make what should be his final rehab start. German tossed four scoreless innings and threw 53 pitches in his most recent rehab outing July 9, and he should be close to fully stretched out following Friday's start. At the moment, the Yankees don't have an opening in the rotation available for German coming out of the All-Star break, though that could change if the shoulder tightness Luis Severino experienced during his start Wednesday against the Reds forces him to the IL.