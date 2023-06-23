German (4-5) took the loss against Seattle on Thursday, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

German was pounded almost immediately by the Mariners, who put up four runs on four hits against him in the first inning. Things didn't get better for the right-hander from there, as Seattle went on to put up six more runs against him -- four via solo homers -- before he was mercifully pulled with one out in the fourth. This was the second consecutive disastrous performance for German, who has yielded 17 runs (15 earned) over 5.1 frames across his past two starts. The rough stretch has inflated his ERA from 3.49 to 5.10, and German may need to turn things around soon to hold onto a rotation spot with Carlos Rodon (back/forearm) nearing his season debut, Clarke Schmidt pitching well and Nestor Cortes (shoulder) resuming a throwing program.