German (shoulder) has thrown multiple bullpen sessions and is expected to face live batting practice soon, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

German has missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign so far while dealing with right shoulder impingement syndrome, but manager Aaron Boone said Monday that "everything is going well, according to plan," setting the right-hander up to face live BP in the near future. The 29-year-old has been able to throw all of his pitches at his bullpen sessions, a positive sign for his eventual return in early-mid June following a likely multi-outing rehab assignment. German posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 98.1 innings last year, racking up 98 strikeouts while starting 18 games and appearing in 22 total. The Yankees have yet to decide what his role will be when he ultimately returns.