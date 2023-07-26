German (5-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees were downed 9-3 by the Mets, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander had little trouble with most of the Mets' lineup but Pete Alonso was his nemesis, launching homers off German in the third and sixth innings. On the bright side, he did strike out nine batters for the third straight outing, and German has a 1.25 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings over four July starts, albeit with a 5.64 ERA. He'll try to keep the ball in the yard in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Rays.