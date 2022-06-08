German (shoulder) will likely throw multiple innings the next time he tosses from a mound, and that could soon be followed by a rehab assignment, Brian Hall of MLB.com reports.

German has yet to pitch this season as a result of shoulder issues that have been bothering him since January, but he appears to be moving close to a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander is likely still weeks away from being ready to return to the majors, and it's unclear if he'll even have a spot on the big-league roster when he's back to full health.