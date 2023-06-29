German (5-5) threw the 24th perfect game in major-league history Wednesday versus the Athletics. He struck out nine.

After back-to-back awful starts versus the Red Sox and the Mariners, in which he allowed 17 runs (15 earned) over just 5.1 innings, German responded with the pinnacle of his career. The right-hander was also pretty efficient, throwing 99 pitches (72 strikes) to complete the rare feat. This was the first perfect game in the majors since Felix Hernandez's on Aug. 15, 2012. German joins Don Larsen, David Wells and David Cone as Yankees to throw perfect games. For the season, German now owns a 4.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB over 81.1 innings across 15 starts. His encore is tentatively scheduled for a home game versus the Orioles next week.