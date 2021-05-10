German allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

German began Sunday's game by tossing six scoreless frames, but he gave up a two-run homer with one out in the seventh inning that forced him to settle for a second straight no-decision. The right-hander has recorded a 4.02 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 31.1 innings across his first six starts of the season. German tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Baltimore on Saturday.