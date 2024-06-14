Pereira was placed on the full-season minor-league injured list Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear, but it's a major setback for Pereira regardless. He made his big-league debut in 2023 but failed to break camp with the Yankees. Pereira had maintained a 118 wRC+ with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre across 182 plate appearances prior to suffering the injury.