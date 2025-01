Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in an interview on WFAN Sports Radio that Pereira (elbow) is healthy and will compete for a roster spot in spring training.

Pereira underwent an internal brace surgery on his right elbow in June, but it sounds like he's fully recovered and won't have any restrictions in spring training. While the Yankees could carry Pereira on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, the club might prefer that he plays every day at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.