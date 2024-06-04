Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Cole (elbow) will require "at least a few" rehab starts before rejoining the major-league rotation, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cole will make his first rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Somerset and is slated to throw 40-to-50 pitches in that outing. If you bake in a 15-to-20 pitch increase in subsequent rehab starts, the righty would presumably require, at minimum, two additional outings after Tuesday's appearance. That would mean Cole won't rejoin the Yankees at least until late June, and it's possible it will take longer, depending on how things go and how he feels. Cole is working his way back from nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow.