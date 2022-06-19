Torres will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Torres doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at present, but he should continue to pick up a handful of starts per week while manager Aaron Boone rotates off days among the Yankees' regular infielders (Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu). It's Rizzo who takes a seat Sunday to clear room in the lineup for Torres, who gets his third straight start after going 4-for-8 with three doubles, five runs and an RBI in the first two contests of the series in Toronto.