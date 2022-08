Torres went 2-for-5 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Torres hit a two-run homer off righty starter Corey Kluber with nobody out in the sixth to cut the Yankees' deficit to two. Like most of his team, the shortstop has struggled mightily in August with a .183 batting average and .250 slugging percentage in 60 at-bats over his last 15 games. Furthermore, the 25-year-old only has three RBI during that span.