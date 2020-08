Torres (hamstring/quad) will be sidelined for "anywhere from 3-6 weeks", according to general manager Brian Cashman, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

If it's the long end of that timeline, Torres' regular season is over, and even if it's the short end, he will return with a little over a week left in the regular season. DJ LeMahieu (thumb) could return this weekend to work with Tyler Wade as the Yankees' double-play duo going forward.