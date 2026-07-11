Yankees' Hunter Dietz: Slips to Yankees

The Yankees selected Dietz with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Dietz had surgery for a stress fracture in his elbow in 2023 and had a setback early in 2024 that wiped out another season, so he entered his junior year at Arkansas with just 1.2 innings under his belt. The 6-foot-6 southpaw logged a 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 131:31 K:BB in 85.2 innings this spring. He sits in the mid-90s with his fastball (touches 98 mph) and could throw even harder in a year or two. Dietz's slider, cutter and curveball all show significant promise while his changeup was seldom used. His 8.6 percent walk rate this spring was fine for a high-end pitching prospect knocking off significant rust, so there aren't many knocks in the profile beyond the arm injury history.