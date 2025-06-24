Hamilton allowed two hits and issued one walk while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings Monday against the Reds.

Hamilton entered in the fifth frame with runners on the corners and one out. He walked a batter and then allowed an inherited runner to score on a single but avoided further damage by inducing a double play. Hamilton yielded just one more hit before exiting in the seventh inning. The right-hander hasn't given up an earned run in any of his past five outings, a span of 6.2 frames. He's registered a 3.90 ERA and 1.23 WHIP on the season while recording two holds.