Chisholm agreed to a one-year, $5.85 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Chisholm lost his arbitration hearing with the Marlins for 2024 but was able to reach an agreement with the Yankees for the upcoming campaign. The 26-year-old primary played third base after being acquired by New York but could be moved back to second base in 2025. Chisholm had 24 home runs, 40 stolen bases and a .761 OPS in a career-high 147 games during the regular season last year.