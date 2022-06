Gallo will be on the bench Friday against the Astros.

Gallo has only started a modest 70 percent of the Yankees' games this season, a low number for someone who isn't merely a platoon bat. It's hard to argue he deserves a larger share of at-bats in this stacked Yankees lineup, however, as he's hitting just .176/.289/.352 on the season. Giancarlo Stanton will move out to right field in his absence.