Soto was scratched from the Yankees' lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus Toronto due to a right hand contusion, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Soto suffered the injury while sliding into home plate during the fourth inning of Friday's contest. He is slated to undergo imaging on his hand to see whether he's dealing with a more serious injury, and the Yankees should offer an update on his condition once they get the results back. In the meantime, Oswaldo Cabrera will enter the lineup as New York's right fielder and bat eighth.