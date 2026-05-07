The Yankees are calling up Castro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Castro made his last appearances in the MLB during the 2022 season, when he was with the Giants and Cubs. He made just 10 appearances during that season and had a 10.22 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP and a 11:7 K:BB through 12.1 innings. For Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2026, the 27-year-old has a 3.14 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and a 10:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings.