The Yankees have selected Carr with the 97th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The left-hander from Palomar College emerged as one of the top JuCo arms in the country in 2023, flashing a fastball that sat around 90-to-94 miles per hour this spring while pairing the heater with a slider/curve hybrid and an underdeveloped changeup. Carr previously underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, and his health record and undersized frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) have left some to wonder if he might be best suited as a bullpen arm over the long haul. Look for the Yankees to continue his development as a starter at least early on during his minor-league career.