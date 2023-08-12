Higashioka is catching and batting ninth for the Yankees on Saturday against Miami, marking the third straight game that he has started behind the plate.

Early in the week it appeared that Higashioka had fallen behind Ben Rortvedt on the depth chart after sitting four times in a span of six games, but that trend has since reversed with the former logging three straight starts at catcher. Higashioka may have helped his case the last time he began a contest on the bench, as he came on as a pinch hitter Aug. 8 against the White Sox and slugged a two-run homer. The veteran added three hits and a pair of RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins, so manager Aaron Boone may be riding the hot bat as the Yankees attempt to move into playoff position. While Higashioka hasn't been great this season with a .235/.274/.390 slash line, seven homers, 30 RBI and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate, Rortvedt is slashing a measly .107/.265/.143 with no homers and one RBI, though he does boast an impressive 17.6 percent walk rate.