Serna remains at extended spring training for the start of the minor-league season while he works through right shoulder fatigue, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Serna made his professional debut at the rookie-ball level last season, submitting a 1.96 ERA and 56:17 K:BB in 41.1 innings. Based on that performance, the 18-year-old right-hander looked like a candidate to begin the 2023 campaign with a full-season affiliate, but the Yankees will take it slowly with him while he tends to what appears to be a minor shoulder injury. Serna could still report to Single-A Tampa once the Yankees feel comfortable with where he's at on the health front.