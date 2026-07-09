Yankees' Max Schuemann: Playing time on rise

Schuemann will start in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Rays.

The 29-year-old has been up with the Yankees since April 28 following his call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it wasn't until May 7 that he made his first start. Though Schuemann continued to see scarce opportunities over his first two months with the big club, he's finally begun gaining some traction in the outfield in July while the Yankees navigate the absences of Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf). Schuemann will stick in the starting nine for the fifth time in six games after going 3-for-9 with a home run and two walks through his first four contests of the month.