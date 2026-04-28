Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Schuemann will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the roster spot of the injured Giancarlo Stanton (calf).

Schuemann has slashed .203/.362/.297 with one home run, six stolen bases and a 16:16 BB:K in 23 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The utility player could be around only for a few days, as Anthony Volpe (shoulder) has a good chance to be activated later this week.