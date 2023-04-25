The Yankees selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021, but the 33-year-old southpaw will get another look in the big leagues after turning in a 1.74 ERA through 10.1 innings this season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll provide the Yankees with a fresh left-handed bullpen arm.

