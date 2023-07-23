Peraza will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Before taking a seat for Saturday's 5-2 win, Peraza had started at either third or second base in each of the last four games while serving as the Yankees' leadoff man. He reached base five times in the first of those starts, but went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts in the subsequent three contests. Peraza will be back in the lineup Sunday while Anthony Volpe rests, but Peraza will drop to the bottom-third of the starting nine as the freshly activated Jake Bauers takes over as the leadoff hitter. Peraza looks like he could end up filling a utility role moving forward in light of his recent struggles at the plate.