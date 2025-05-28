Peraza went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Angels.

The utilityman crushed a line-drive homer to center field off Hector Neris in the seventh inning, providing a key insurance run that helped secure the win. It's been tough sledding for the 24-year-old, who's slashing just .203/.283/.322 with eight extra-base hits over 79 at-bats this season. The injury to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera on May 12 opened up more playing time for Peraza, but he hasn't capitalized on the opportunity. Tuesday's home run was a positive sign, but the Yankees will likely continue exploring both internal and external options to maximize production at the hot corner.