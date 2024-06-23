The Yankees recalled Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The move comes with Giancarlo Stanton placed on the 10-day IL due to a left hamstring strain. Peraza began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury sustained in spring training, and since returning to Triple-A on May 19, he's slashed .178/.313/.215 with one home run and 11 RBI over 107 at-bats. Peraza appeared in 52 games for the Yankees in 2023, slashing .191/.267/.272 with two home runs and 14 RBI over 191 plate appearances.