Peraza is starting at second base and batting sixth for the Yankees in Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
Gleyber Torres is getting a day at designated hitter, allowing Peraza to slide into the lineup at the keystone. With Josh Donaldson (hamstring) due back Wednesday, Peraza could be headed back to the minors soon.
