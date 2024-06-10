Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Cabrera opened up the scoring with a solo home run off the right field foul pole in the third inning. It was his first home run since May 1 and his first extra-base hit since May 5. He started off the year cooking at the plate but has cooled off considerably and now finds himself in a depth role with the return of DJ LeMahieu to the lineup. For the year, Cabrera is slashing .238/.278/.360 with five homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and a 10:33 BB:K in 176 plate appearances.