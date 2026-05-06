McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

McMahon provided an early spark, launching a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom in the second inning -- his third of the year. The veteran infielder has quietly started to turn things around at the plate after a slow start to the season, entering Tuesday batting .286 with a 120 wRC+ over his previous 16 games. McMahon is now slashing .216/.296/.341 with two doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across 98 plate appearances.