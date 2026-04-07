Yankees' Ryan McMahon: On bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's.
McMahon has gone 2-for-23 with six walks and 11 strikeouts through nine games this season and will hit the bench Tuesday for the second time this year. Amed Rosario is instead starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
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