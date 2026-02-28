McMahon is using a "narrower stance" while batting this spring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

McMahon reportedly worked with the Yankees' coaching staff to adjust his approach at the plate. The veteran third baseman expressed optimism about the reworked stance, saying, "A lot of good things happen from being a little bit closer together." McMahon added, "My hands don't drop as much, which is a super helpful thing. They travel a little bit higher, and that's something that I do when I'm swinging it well." Per Hoch, McMahon had the fourth-widest stance in MLB last season, and that didn't translate into good results after joining New York in July -- over 54 games, he slashed just .208/.308/.333 with four homers, 18 RBI and 62 strikeouts across 159 at-bats.