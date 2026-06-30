Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Will return from IL on Friday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that McMahon (illness) will play a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday before being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

McMahon is coming back from a throat and ear infection but will be back when his 10 days are up. The Yankees have used a combination of Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario at third base since McMahon went down, but McMahon should net most of the starts at the hot corner versus righties upon his activation.