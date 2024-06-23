Grisham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Grisham has gone 5-for-23 over 11 games in June, with three of those hits being homers. The outfielder has functioned in a reserve role for much of the season, and he's done little to deserve anything more than that. The 27-year-old is slashing a paltry .113/.263/.306 with four homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases through 76 plate appearances. Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is set to miss time after exiting Saturday's game, but it's unclear if Grisham will see much of an uptick in playing time.