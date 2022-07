Peralta earned a hold against the Red Sox on Thursday, pitching 1.1 perfect innings during which he struck out two batters.

Peralta needed only 12 pitches to retire four hitters, and he finished with his seventh straight scoreless outing. Over that span, he's allowed only two hits and posted a 9:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Peralta has been one of New York's best relievers this season, posting a 1.99 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 31.2 frames. He's registered eight holds, a save and two wins.