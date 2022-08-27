Peralta allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

It wasn't the sharpest of outings, but Peralta was able to protect a two-run lead. This was the second straight appearance in which he's earned a save. As a high-leverage lefty, he could be in line for some matchup-based opportunities in the ninth inning while Clay Holmes (back) and Scott Effross (shoulder) are on the injured list. Peralta has pitched to a solid 2.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 49 innings this year while adding three saves, eight holds and a 2-3 record in 48 appearances.